Robinson family holds 70th consecutive reunion

The descendants of the late William P “Man” and Lola Green Robinson held their 70th consecutive family reunion on July 8 and 9. The event was held on the family property on the San Antonio River near Fannin.
The property is where the 10 Robinson siblings – Beatrice Cunningham, Zearlee Wesley, Bernice Gilbert, Anna Williams, Lillian Canady and Charlie, Adolph, Johnny, Troy and Calvin Robinson (all deceased) – grew up.
Those in attendance came from Goliad, Refugio, Victoria, Corpus Christi, Houston, Fort Worth, Dallas, Mississippi and Missouri.
As people arrived, they began to set up canopies and visit with one another. Snacks consisting of nachos and hot dogs were available.
Throughout the afternoon, dominoes, LCR and spades tournaments were held for the adults, while children’s activities included sack races and an egg race. In addition, there were hay rides and cornhole games.
The main meal of fried fish, chicken drumsticks, french fries, macaroni and cheese and various casseroles was served at around dusk. That night, they made popcorn and s’mores.
In his opening remarks at the Sunday morning worship service, Kenneth Cunningham (third generation) noted that while the location of the annual reunion has changed over the years, one thing has remained the same. There has always been a Robinson reunion. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the reunion was held, though not many attended.
Fourth- and fifth-generation family members participated in the service. Cedie Wills gave the welcome, and Hayden Cunningham read the opening scripture. The family recited the Lord’s Prayer together before being led in a prayer of thanksgiving by Andrew Barr.
Songs sung during the service were “This Little Light of Mine” and “Amazing Grace,” accompanied by B.J. Shelton on the keyboard.
The Rev. Roy E. Oliver, pastor of the New Light Baptist Church of Woodsboro, brought the gospel message. His theme was “Family that prays together, stays together,” based on Genesis 2:21-29. He emphasized that the family was instituted by God and stressed the importance of prayer within the family.
Recognition was given to Evelyn Robinson (third generation) of Goliad, for being the most senior family member in attendance and Kiandre Troy Robinson (fourth generation) from Missouri, as the one who traveled the farthest.
Following the service, a barbecue meal was served.
Sunday afternoon activities included volleyball games, adult and youth tug-of-war, a water balloon toss, and water balloon fights.
Barbara Robinson (third generation) of Refugio reflected on what the Robinson reunion means to her. She said she knows how much her grandparents and parents had to sacrifice year after year and it was heartwarming to see that the family concept that was instilled in them is still being passed from generation to generation.
“Family members can come together no matter where they have moved,” she said.
She also said that the spirit of their ancestors is still alive; the bond is still there.
“We are still doing some of the same things our ancestors did, just maybe in a different way,” she said.
Her brother, Gordon Robinson, who makes his home in Virginia, is the oldest member of the Robinson family.
•bmartin@mysoutex.com•