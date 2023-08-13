Plants of Bible still part of the modern-day garden

Recently, I was asked for my program on plants of the Bible. As I read through the material, I realized I have tried raising most with many growing in my garden.
Most people will think of the fig tree and the apple – the serpent tempting Adam and Eve with forbidden fruit and their expulsion from the Garden of Eden.
The Bible is filled with references to plants. In the Old Testament, Solomon used cedar trees to construct the temple of Jerusalem and God sent a dove with an olive branch to Noah. The Book of Luke in the New Testament tells of Zacchaeus and his climbing a sycamore tree to see Jesus over the crowd.
Both the Old and New Testament refer to lilies as symbolic of beauty, purity and rebirth while roses were a metaphor for God’s love of his people.
Aloe plants were considered a symbol of value and worth. The aloe from the New Testament is Aloe barbadense, no longer known from nature. Aloe, a low growing perennial, is a succulent. The thick, fleshy leaves filled with a gelatinous material, were used as an embalming fluid in Egypt. Myrrh was added to the gelatinous material since aloes have no fragrance.
Aloes range from little 6-inch miniatures to trees - whether miniature or tree form, all form clumps of fleshy, pointed leaves. Some aloes bloom each month while the major display occurs midwinter through summer. The plants bloom in shades of orange, yellow, cream or red flowers. Leaves may be green or gray-green. Some plants will be banded or streaked with contrasting colors. They are showy and easy to grow in well-drained soil. Protect from frost.
Today, aloe is valued for its medicinal properties. Extract from aloe is used as a balm for burns and as a soothing skin ointment.
Fig, olive, pomegranate trees
In Deuteronomy, three trees are mentioned in relation to the land – the fig, olive and pomegranate. The olive is native to the Mediterranean region and the most widely planted. There are some 25 references to the olive tree in the Bible along with 160 references to the oil. In Biblical days, olive oil was used as food, for lighting, in the manufacture of soap, and as ointment. It was used as a daily commodity, and this is reflected in several verses. Large supplies of oil were a sign of prosperity.
The olive tree is one of the most familiar trees in the Middle East. They thrive on steep and rocky slopes. Cultivation was probably even more widespread in Bible times. The olive is a small, long-lived tree that produces fruit during its long life.
Olives have attractive leaves that are blue green on top and gray on their underside. This variation in color makes the trees appear silver in a breeze. The trunks of the olive become gnarled and bent. Even though the trunks can become hollow inside, the trees will continue to produce fruit. They have an extensive root system, which is the secret to its survival in the dry rocky habitat. The tree needs careful pruning, cultivating and fertilizing to have a good crop. The trees have small, white, lightly scented blooms. Olive is a member of a group of plants well known for fragrance including lilac and jasmine. The trees produce fruit in the autumn. Olives are harvested the same as in Bible times by beating the trees with sticks and picking up the olives from the ground. When ripe, olives are jet black. Fresh olives are bitter and unpalatable – they must be crushed to express the oil.
The common fig (Ficus carica) is one of the most widely planted fruit trees in Bible lands and can live to be 200 years old. All parts of the tree contain a white milky sap which can cause irritation to the skin. The leaves are about the size of a hand and have three main lobes and a hairy undersurface. Figs contain high concentrations of sugar making it desirable as a dried fruit that can be stored for future use. It was used medicinally as a poultice, probably because of the high sugar content. It was also valued as a shade tree. The fig is prized for its ability to produce several crops in a year.
The pomegranate is referred to several times in the Song of Solomon. Two hundred pomegranates were engraved on the capitals of the two pillars at the front of the temple of Jerusalem. There is also a reference in Exodus describing how pomegranates and bells alternate on the skirt of the high priest.
The pomegranate, which figures prominently in the Bible, is planted in many parts of the world today as an ornamental. The bushy shrub can reach 10 feet in height and has small, dark green leaves. In the spring, bell-shaped, bright red-orange flowers appear which are followed by fruit that matures in August. There are many varieties of pomegranate. Some of which produce sweet fruit which is used for dessert while others are tart and used as a substitute for lemon in cooking. The juice can be used to make a refreshing drink. Each fruit contains hundreds of hard small seeds. While most seeds have a hard seed coat (like a bean) the outer seed coat of the pomegranate is fleshy and is the source of the juice which is prized. The fruit can be stored for up to 7 months in the refrigerator. To eat fresh, cut into quarters, pull back the rind and eat fruit seeds and all. It is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C. The fruit may also be used to make jelly, jams and sauces.
‘Pungent bulb’
The Song of Solomon mentions “the Rose of Sharon” which presents a puzzle. Scholars claim the original Hebrew term translates as “pungent bulb” suggesting the flower mentioned refers to a bulbous flower, possibly a lily, crocuses, or tulip.
The species that is known as the Rose of Sharon in America, Hibiscus syriacus acquired its species name because it was long believed to have originated in Syria and therefore the shrub alluded to in Solomon’s Erotic Song. It is an Asiatic species.
It really doesn’t matter whether our H.syriacus or a bulb is the specific earthly flower as it was a symbol of the perfect bride, and the perfect bride symbolized the fruitfulness and beauty of the Earth (or Earth mother) when she was at peace and in harmony with God.
From the Apostle Peter’s flowers of the field (“All men are like grass, and all their glory is like the flowers of the field; the grass withers and the flowers fall…”) to the parable of the mustard seed, the Bible is filled with references of plants, many of which are a part of our modern-day gardens.
