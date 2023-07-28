Pecos River art full of mystery

Texas has some of the oldest pictographs in the world. A pictograph is a painting usually on a rock surface in black or colored ink. The Texas pictographs are on the canyon wall surfaces of shady rock overhangs along the Pecos and Devils Rivers not far from the Rio Grande River.
With the recent dam on the Rio Grande this also makes them near Lake Amistad and Del Rio. Some are found in other canyons that branch off the Rio Grande River, like Rattlesnake Canyon.
The pictographs are at least 4,000 years old which make them contemporaneous with the pyramids of Egypt. These are monumental works with over 300 sites spread along miles of river canyons in Val Verde County in Texas. There could be other sites in nearby Mexican rivers and canyons. Besides the pictographs there are also petrographs and painted pebbles. A petrograph is a figure pecked or scribed into a rock surface. Painted pebbles are on river-washed smooth stones.
The earliest Pecos pictographs are more than 4,000 years old, but they were done over time extending to the historic period. Most of the pictographs were done in the period 2000 to 1000 BC. The most recent ones were done up to 1880 AD. This means that they were done by successive generations of artists, all prehistoric Native Americans. Human habitation in the Pecos River area started about 10,000 years ago and the rock art showed that they lived there for about 2,000 years. That is about 100 generations.
Modern ethnographers and archeologists can distinguish at least four different styles and images. The oldest are called the Pecos River style and are done in several colors and depict figures as well as stick-figure humans. The next is the Red Linear style showing small dark figures in red ink. The Red Monochrome style of the Late Prehistoric Period has images in red, red-orange, yellow and brown. Figures in the Historic Period show pictographs that are clearly of Spanish explorers.
The first known Spanish explorer was Caspar Castano de Souse who set out from Monclova in 1590 and passed through Val Verde County on his way to New Mexico. The U.S. Army was there in 1851. The earliest American explorers were a couple, Forest Kirkland and his wife Lula, who visited about 80 Pecos sites in the period 1934-42.
They made full scale watercolor paintings of the images that they found. The images ranged in size from one inch to 18 feet high. The taller images would have required scaffolding. Some of the longest panels are panoramic in extent.
The pictographs were still visible in 1934 but faint and deteriorating due to natural ageing. There were even high-water marks on the images on the canyon walls that showed the effects of past floods.
The bottom of the canyons was green due to water from the rivers and springs, but the Native Americans were living up on the plains. They were hunter-gathers living on small mammals such as rabbits and Pecos plants. Water was available but not plentiful. They also took advantage of the occasional deer and bison.
The Pecos River pictographs are hard to interpret and there is no single theory to explain them all. Some, or many of them, may have been done by a shaman under the influence of magic mushrooms or in an altered state of consciousness. A few show recognizable animals or insects like deer, snakes or scorpions. There are some stick figure humans. There are even a few tall rectangular figures with small arms and feet that one could say represent a shaman. None seem to be doing anything or interacting like hunting. Just looking at the observer.
Why did the Native Americans make these images? Just something in their heads to want to record their thoughts and their environment. Apparently, it became a tradition from one generation to the next, more than 2,000 years.
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of “Texas Gulf Coast Stories,” “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier” and “Luju and the Curious Wolf Cub.”
