The hot and dry South Texas weather has arrived, taking its toll on most of the surrounding flora, our backyard flowering pollinator plants are suffering as well.
Previously, I talked about the need to be patient with a new pollinator garden.
Once you’ve got everything planted, you’ll need some patience. A good pollinator garden will take three years to get established. Most of the native plants will spend their first year or two growing deep roots, especially the drought tolerant plants. The good thing is, if you buy a mix, there is always annuals that will bloom the first year.
The first season following the initial planting, our pollinator garden was quite spectacular. This spring we had a beautiful carpet of flowers that started in early March and lasted through the beginning of June. Blanket flowers, scarlet sage and lemon mint were ablaze with bold red, orange and purple colors. The garden was alive with multiple species of butterflies and other insects but it wasn’t to last.
As expected, the longer days and high temperatures had turned the beautiful colors to brown. Out of the 19 different species of flowers in the mix, about half of them grew this spring. The others are still building their root system and won’t come up for another year or two.
I’m not at all worried about how things will turn out. I’ve made a few of these pollinator gardens before. Those gardens in the past were in Ohio but the concept is the same and patience is the key. Here in Texas, everything will start coming back in the fall.
In the meantime, I started collecting seeds from the first bloomers as they began to mature. I plan on selectively using seeds to fill in some areas and start a new spot. After talking with the experts at Douglas King Seed where I purchased the mix, we came up with a plan.
The best course of action would be, cut down the plants that ran their course. I mowed the entire garden at the highest setting I could, around five inches. The mowed garden looks no different than all the other lawns around, brown. I’m not a big fan of having to mow, but I can live with once a year.
The other part of the plan is to keep things watered the best I can and wait things out until cooler, wetter, fall days arrive. As long as we don’t have a hard freeze event like we did around Christmas of last year, we should have flowers starting in the fall and lasting throughout the winter.
Many of the seeds that were dormant or building roots may start to grow as the weather cools down. Some of the species that were effected by the December freeze may need re-seeded.
With a little patience, we should again have a garden full of color just in time to benefit migrating birds and fall butterflies. And In the next few seasons, as some of the other plants take hold, we should have flowers year-round.