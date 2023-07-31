A midden is a domestic garbage pile. Every time a camp or human settlement is founded, a midden is created. Copano Bay and Mission Bay have many middens around them, mostly done by Indians. If you were walking along the shores of these two bays in Refugio County and came upon a pile of discarded oyster shells, you have found aa midden.
The midden would have been created by the Karankawa or other Indian bands. These middens are of great interest to archeologists because they reveal the life ways of ancient people.
The size or height of a midden tells you approximately how long it was in use. Discarded mollusk or oyster or clam shells probably constitute the main constituent of all middens. But middens are found world-wide and some of them are huge and can date back to the Neolithic period. In Arabic countries they are called tells which just means mound. That is what some of the oldest middens look like, just a mound of garbage. Every settlement needs a place to throw their garbage, even the early Spanish missions in Texas. There was no garbage pick-up in towns and cities until the twentieth century. I remember in our summer cabin on Galveston Bay having to bury our household garbage in the vacant lot next doon (or carry it back to Houston all stinky).
Some of the oldest middens are either very deep or very high (same difference). If deep, then the lowest level of the midden can be anaerobic (without oxygen). That means that any organic matter at the bottom of the midden will not decompose. If the midden is deep, then an archeologist knows what to do. They start digging and apply stratigraphy to the various layers. The archeologist knows that the deepest layers are the oldest. Material in a layer may contain objects that will provide a date. If that object is a stone point or a pottery shard or a piece of paper, then the archeologist can get a date for that layer.
The West Berkeley Shellmound is one of the oldest middens in America. It is located in West Berkeley, California and is the site of the oldest known habitation in the San Francisco bay area. It is the habitation of the Ohlone people and was started in about 3,700 BCE (before the Common Era). Additions were made to this Shellmound until about 800 CE. Besides being used for shells, it was also used for ritual objects, shells, and human burials. It is 300 feet long and 30 feet high. The area is a historic landmark and is listed in the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
The Whaleback Shell Midden is Located in Maine, United States on the Damariscotta River. It consists primarily of oysters hells and were deposited for about 1,000 years between 200 BCE and 1000 AD. This midden was more than thirty feet deep and 1650 feet long. It got its name from its shape. It is smaller today because part of it was removed to process for chicken feed.
The Green Mound midden is a pre-Columbian shell midden located in Ponce Inlet Florida. It once stood at forth feet high above sea level. This midden started earlier than 800 CE. The levels of this midden contained clay floors and wooden structural material. It seems that the peak of this midden was the living quarters of the elite tribal class.
Middens are found all over the world. In Arabic parts a midden is called a tell. It looks like a low truncated cone with a flat top. Tell just means mound. These are often located at earlier villages so they can contain mud bricks as well as garbage. More than 5,000 tells are found in Israel and Jordan, 98% have not been visited by archeologists.
The Mission in Refugio was founded in 1795 and secularized or shut down in about 1825. The missionary moved to Goliad with all the religious ornaments and vestments. But the Mission had a midden. Almost any place where people lived in the world had a midden.
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of “Texas Gulf Coast Stories,” “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier” and “Luju and the Curious Wolf Cub.”
