Just say yes to some vegetables

Well, we have come to the end of our garden. Whatever the heat hasn’t killed, the deer have eaten. It was a joy to eat tomatoes every day and still have enough to give away.
The squash came in just the right amount to keep up with and the cucumbers made enough refrigerator pickles for me to eat over several weeks.
With the very last yellow squash I found, I made this pie. It doesn’t have but 1/2 cup of cooked squash in it as I didn’t want to scare Bil with too many vegetables in his pie. If you aren’t afraid of squash, cook up two of them.
I also made a quick potato salad for myself with some of our garden red potatoes that I had left over from supper. No pickles, celery, eggs or mustard in this one. Boil the potatoes up and chill them overnight to make peeling them easier. Double or triple the recipe if you have a large family or are taking it to a pot luck supper.
Yellow squash custard pie
• 1-2 yellow squash, seeds removed and sliced
• 2 Tbsp. sugar
• water
• 1 refrigerated pie crust
• nutmeg for topping
Custard::
• 3 large eggs
• 1 cup heavy whipping cream
• 2/3 cup sugar
• 1 Tbsp. flour
• 1 tsp. vanilla
• 1/2 tsp. lemon flavoring
• pinch of salt
Prepare the squash by removing seeds and then cutting into slices. Put in a sauce pan and add enough water just to cover. Add in the sugar and cook until squash is very soft.
Drain off liquid well and put the squash on a platter to cool. Mash it with a fork to break it up into smaller pieces. Set aside.
Line a flour/oil sprayed pie plate with the pie crust. Set aside.
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees..
In a small mixing bowl, beat together the custard ingredients until well combined. When the squash is cool, stir it in to the custard.
Pour this mixture into the pie crust. Sprinkle with nutmeg. Bake for 10 minutes at 425 degrees, then lower the temperature to 350 degrees and bake for an additional 35 minutes. The filling will puff up when it is done but it will fall as it cools. Cool completely before cutting. Bil liked his chilled in the refrigerator.
Spicy potato salad
• 5-6 red potatoes
• 1 large spoonful mayonnaise
• 1/4 onion, chopped fine
• 1 large spoonful diced jarred jalapenos, drained
• cilantro leaves (stems removed), to taste
• 4 pieces cooked crisp bacon, cooled and crumbled
• black pepper, to taste
• seasoned salt, to taste
If time permits, boil the potatoes until soft and then chill overnight.
The next day, peel the potatoes and chop into small pieces. Add in the remaining ingredients and stir to coat everything well. Chill until ready to serve. Before serving, see if the potatoes have absorbed the mayo. If so, you may need to add a bit more to moisten it.
•qeres@aol.com•