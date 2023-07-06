Kissing is a near universal cultural phenomenon that goes back at least to the cultures of Mesopotamia and Egypt 4,500 years ago. Mouth-to-mouth kissing was also recognized as an accepted practice of married couples but was also connected to general erotic uses.
A clay tablet dated to 1800 BCE (before the current era) explicitly depicts a couple kissing while having intercourse standing up. No comment on whether they were married or not. A story from that time related how a married woman was almost led astray by a kiss from a man not her husband. So mouth-to-mouth kissing also received social and religious pressures to confine it to married couples.
The history of kissing does not reveal any single geographical source of the origin of kissing. The history of kissing goes back to nearly the stone age and to be practiced almost universally across continents.
Two kinds of kissing were distinguished: the parental family kiss of parent to child and the erotic kiss of two lovers, whether married or not. Unmarried women were enjoined not to kiss a man unless marriage was not a possibility. For example, kissing a slave girl was forbidden. Homosexual kissing was not shown as a socially approved practice.
Kissing is a behavior that humans (both modern and ancient) share with other primates such as chimpanzees. Historically it has had a variety of other uses besides familial or erotic affection. These include adoration, submission and respect. Its significance depends on the context in which it is given. Kissing a hand or a ring or a foot or the ground are examples of submission or respect or adoration. It also has been used as a salutation or farewell.
Kissing has been mentioned often in the Bible, both Old and New Testaments. One of the most infamous betrayal kisses was when Judas kissed Christ after the Last Supper. However, the deaths of Aaron, Moses and other Jewish patriarchs was treated as the “kiss of God” and a mark of respect and reverence.
The rabbis decreed that to kiss a woman other than one’s mother, wife, daughter or sister was indecent and was forbidden. A man should avoid kissing any woman because the kiss “leads to lewdness.” A husband should not kiss his wife during menstruation or after childbirth. But to kiss religious objects is a sign of reverence and is permissible in sacred places.
The Judeo-Christian tradition attempted to spiritualize the kiss. The Song of Songs in the Old Testament opens with the verse “Let him kiss me with the kiss of his mouth, for your breasts are better than wine.” Christian theologians sought to reinterpret the celebration of erotic love as a love for Christ.
Recognizing the near universality of kissing in the ancient world, modern researchers are looking at mouth-to-mouth kissing as a significant mode of transmission of infectious disease. This is the focus of a recent article in the “Science Journal.”
The “Science Journal” article concluded that history showed that kissing was “an ordinary part of romantic intimacy in ancient times.” But ancient cuneiform text implied that it was something that married couples did, while also recognizing that it also reflected the sexual desire of an unmarried person, especially on the part of a man. Since kissing was a common practice in prehistoric times, the practice needs to be included in the study of the social means of transmitting orally present microbes.
Considering the longevity and ubiquitousness of kissing over historic times, its role in disease transmission seems to be discounted. Even in modern times, the kiss is here to stay. Just be careful whom you choose to kiss is still good advice. Most people remember their first kiss.
C. Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of “Texas Gulf Coast Stories,” “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier” and “Luju and the Curious Wolf Cub.”
