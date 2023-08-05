Comanche, Apache raids were successful

The long-distance horseback raid, as developed and practiced by the Comanche and Apache, was nearly invincible for about 50 years in Texas.
It was long-distance because the Native Americans started from their home camp and traveled swiftly on horseback for hundreds of miles over the open and barren range to their target. They could travel swiftly because they were lightly armed and knew the landscape.
Their targets could be one of the few towns like San Antonio, a Spanish mission or a remote settler’s farmstead. The travelers could easily avoid the manned Spanish presidios.
They could easily outdistance any pursuers because the Native Americans always traveled with spare horses, and they rode them hard. The long-distance raids were successful because the Spanish military did not know how to defend against them. The raids were fast, and the Spanish were slow and ponderous. The Spanish never knew where they would strike. The Spanish depended on heavy armor and slow horses to carry their overweight riders. The long-distance raids always achieved surprise and then the raiders were long gone north toward home.
In Texas, the Comanche earned the reputation of being the fiercest most implacable raiders. They were the best horsemen and could ride hanging over the outside of the horse. While hanging out of sight on the horse they could loose eight or 10 arrows while a Spanish rider with a rifle could get only one shot off.
Manuel Meir y Teran was a military officer who came to Texas on an inspection tour in 1828. In his report he acknowledged that the Comanche were “expert horsemen.” Their tactics in attack “were to arrange the lances in front, their guns (and bows) in the center and boys in the rear. Their horses were at full speed; the warriors were accompanied with the fury and yelling of demons.” No wonder that struck such fear into the hearts of their adversaries, whether Mexican or Anglo. The Spanish and Anglo settlers never managed to develop the strategy and tactics to overcome them. The settlers made their houses like forts but slept outside because of the heat.
No one was successful against the Comanche raid until the new Texans arrived. The Texans learned their lessons the hard way from their first fights. Their first innovation was to adopt the methods of the Comanche. Stephen F. Austin established the first “ranging company: 20 to 30 mounted men continually on the frontier as spies” (scouts). These rangers were not farmers mounted on plow horses. Rather, they were frontiersmen mounted on fast hybrid horses. They had a good leader in John Coffee Hays. In 1842, the Texans were armed with five- shot repeating pistols. These were the first Smith and Wesson revolvers, and these men were the first Texas Rangers.
Because of a meager budget under President Sam Houston, the Rangers had to provide their own horse, saddle, guns and ammunition. They were paid $15 a month. Their numbers never exceeded 40 to 60. They were not an army, but they had to patrol in dispersed companies of 10 men over the whole Republic of Texas.
Another thing the Rangers did was to follow the Comanche back to their home camp. No one had ever done that before. The Comanche did not expect that so, their security around their home camp was lax. The Rangers also employed other Native Americans as scouts and guides because all the other Native Americans hated the Comanche. As a result, the Rangers were able to achieve complete surprise when they attacked the Comanche in their home camp. The Comanche decided to move north of the Red River into Native American Territory (Oklahoma).
After statehood in 1840, the U.S. Army took over and tried their own methods (and failed). Then the U.S. Amy began to learn from the Texas Rangers . In the Mexican-American War of 1846, the Rangers served as scouts for the U.S. Army all the way into Mexico. The long-distance raid spawned the Texas Rangers.
