Cheerfully welcoming cherry season in style

I do love cherry season and wait anxiously for it every year. At first, they are a bit expensive, but the price goes down as the season progresses.
I look for the darkest of the black cherries as I think they are the sweetest. I have already consumed one bag of them and am currently on my second. I mainly eat them out of hand.
Last week I did try to make a German cherry cake that had cornmeal in it. I was so disappointed in it. So, yesterday I made just a few of these Texas-size muffins. No need to make a big batch in my house as this is just another fruit Bil won’t eat, but I’m glad there are more for me as these turned out very good.
Small-batch fresh cherry muffins
(Makes five Texas-size muffins)
• 1/3 cup very soft butter
• 1/2 cup sugar
• 1/4 tsp. salt
• 1/2 tsp. vanilla
• 1/4 tsp. almond flavoring
• 1 large egg
• 2 tsp. baking powder
• 1 1/2 cups flour
• 1/3 cup half & half
• 1 rounded cup pitted fresh cherries, left whole
• turbinado sugar for topping
Preheat oven to 350. Spray five wells of the muffin tin with a flour/oil spray. Set aside
In a mixing bowl, whisk together the very soft butter and sugar until creamy, then add in the salt, flavorings and egg. Whisk until well combined.
Next whisk in the baking powder, then add in the flour alternately with the milk, stirring just until combined. Gently fold in the cherries.
Divide the batter between the five wells of the muffin tin. Top with a nice sprinkling of the coarse-brown turbinado sugar.
Bale for 25 minutes until golden brown. Remove from the oven and let rest 3-4 minutes, then turn them out onto a cooling rack.
The muffins are very good when still slightly warm, with a smear of butter.
(Cook’s Notes: I leave my butter sitting out in a butter dish all of the time, so my butter is always very, very soft. I bought my cherry pitter at H-E-B. It took me a minute to figure out how to use it.)
•qeres@aol.com•