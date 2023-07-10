Cause and effect

I’m going to go off on something that may sound a bit philosophical, bare with me, it all started in good fun. This is about butterflies, actually something called the “butterfly effect.”
A few evenings ago, my wife Dorothy and I were relaxing at home listening to music and enjoying a beverage. We had a late lunch that day and never really thought about dinner. Even though it was getting late, I made a comment that I was hungry and she agreed that she was also.
She said that there was left over chicken and biscuits in the fridge as she got up and headed towards the kitchen. Great idea I thought. I’m going to back up for a minute…I mentioned listening to music. We live in a rural area with very limited internet. This means no cable or Wi-Fi.
We could pay a ridiculous amount for satellite internet, but we choose not to. We manage to get by using our cell phone as a hot-spot when we need internet. It takes a few steps to get the Smart TV linked up with the phone and it works quite well. You can watch movies, music videos, what ever you want, just like any other Smart TV with apps.
Then we have a sound bar that works from Bluetooth. Just an amazing technology in my opinion. It is hooked up to the TV also. I’m not sure how it all works but it is incredible. I’m sitting in a recliner, selecting a YouTube music video from my cell phone, watching it on my Smart TV while simultaneous enjoying concert like music coming from the sound bar.
I know I’m going down a few different rabbit trails but stay with me. Back to the evening snack…I’m anticipating a small plate of chicken and biscuits as Dorothy walks out with a bowl of popcorn.
Apparently, she didn’t hear me agree to the chicken and biscuits. I guess that’s what I get for playing the music too loud, or maybe she assumed that I would get up make my own.
She set the bowl of popcorn on the coffee table and at the very same time the music quit playing. The internet quit, the Bluetooth quit, all at the same time. I jokingly told her that by making popcorn instead of chicken and biscuits that she changed the course of history and caused the internet and Bluetooth to stop working.
It’s the “butterfly effect” I said. She said she had never heard of that term before. Although you could describe the effect in many ways, the term “butterfly effect” was coined by a meteorology professor at M.I.T. named Edward Lorenz in the 1960s.
Simply put, a butterfly flapping its wings half way around the world could cause a tornado in the Midwest. The thought is, even a small disturbance, can through a long chain of events, cause a large catastrophe.
I remember hearing of this for the first time in school. We had a lot of fun with it by coming up with our own ideas on how small things would eventually make a big change.
It went something like this…a butterfly flapped its wings which caused a nearby leaf to flutter. That leaf caught the attention of a locust that laid eggs on the leaf. This in turn caused more locusts to lay eggs and hatch. The locust hatch turned into a plague that caused a herd of bison to stampede. The dust that was created thus caused a large storm.
It’s an interesting concept and a lot of fun if you have kids. Let them come up with some of their own “butterfly effects.” By the way, we did laugh about it and eventually got the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth hooked back up and Dorothy did warm up a plate of those good leftover chicken and biscuits.
Speaking of butterflies, stays tuned for an update on our wildflower garden in the next few weeks.