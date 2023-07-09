Big brains not only thing to make us human

For a long time, it was thought our big brains were necessary to make us human.
It was thought that our big brains gave us, Homo sapiens, an evolutionary advantage over other mammals and hominids. Then it was discovered that Neanderthals actually had a brain size that was somewhat bigger than Homo sapiens. Recently it was found that an extinct species of an archaic hominid had many human characteristics with a brain the size of an orange.
The name that has been given to this proto human is Homo naledi and it is about 300,00 years old. The name comes from a cave in South Africa, the Rising Star Cave, and naledi comes from the word for star in the Sotho local language. This discovery of Homo naledi was made in September 2013 by explorers deep in the Rising Star Cave system. These cavers found fossil bones 260 feet from the entrance to the cavern system.
They called in paleo anthropologists and eventually the team found 737 anatomical bones from at least 15 individuals: six adults and nine immature persons, both male and female. With this number of fossil bones, the archeologists were able to assemble several new nearly complete skeletons.
The big surprise came when they measured the brain size from the cranial capacity: 500 cubic centimeters as compared to about 1,300 cubic centimeters for modern Homo sapiens. This size is comparable to that of a chimpanzee. They were about 4.9 inches tall and weighed 88 pounds. Also, Homo naledi was bipedal, that is, it walked on two legs. The foot looked like it was capable of long-distance travel, but the species would also have also been comfortable in trees.
The timeline for Homo sapiens is long and fractured. Mammals have been around for 66 million years, shortly after the extinction of the dinosaurs. Chimpanzees and apes split off into their own evolutionary branch about eight million years ago. The evolutionary branch for hominids contains a number of homo species with no clear antecedent for Homo sapiens. Some of these now extinct species were Homo erectus, Homo habilis, Homo heidelbergensis, Neanderthals and Denisovan, living all in the last million years. The naledi skull was most similar to Homo erectus.
The earliest stone tools date to about three million years old. No manufactured stone tools were found with the Homo naledi fossils though they had hands that were dexterous enough to have made use of round stones like hammer stones.
Because of their finding place deep in the cavern, it raised the possibility that this was a burial custom for the individuals. If so, burial of their dead would also be a trait of a modern human. There was also the presence of charcoal near the fossils which suggests the use of fire. But no hand-made stone tools.
All of these characteristics which bear a resemblance to modern humans upsets most of the hypothesis regarding the evolution of Homo sapiens. This is suggested by the very small brain in a bipedal homo antecedent. The main theory has been how a larger brain would confer an evolutionary advantage. So, the picture of how Homo sapiens came to be the only homo species on the planet needs to be revised to include Homo naledi along with Homo erectus and the other homo species. As it stands now, Homo naledi occupies one point in ancient time, but how long it lasted before it became extinct needs more findings.
Archeologists are forced to work with fragmentary and contradictory information. A good example of that was the hypothesis of “Clovis first.” This hypothesis said that the people who crafted the Clovis spear points were the first Americans and arrived in America about 12,000 years ago. This hypothesis was stoutly defended by some archeologists until overwhelming evidence accumulated over years to support the arrival of settlers to America before 12,000 years ago. Now the time of arrival is reckoned to be in the range of 15,000 years ago. Archeology is now in a state of flux because of Homo naleid. What does make us human?
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of “Texas Gulf Coast Stories,” “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier” and “Luju and the Curious Wolf Cub.” He can be reached at herndonwilliams@outlook.com.