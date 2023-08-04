Avoid the summer heat with a no-bake pie

This recipe came about for two reasons: I discovered some Keebler Pretzel pie crusts at Aldi’s that I had never seen before, and I had a few peaches left from the two big bags I bought when H-E-B had a good sale on some beautiful, juicy peaches.
This is a no-bake pie that comes together quickly and which would go well with just about any fruit you like, especially strawberries. You could even use this pie crust to make that famous strawberry-pretzel dessert and save the step of making the base crust.
I did like the little salt taste from the crust with this filling, which isn’t overly sweet. If you can’t find the pretzel crust, a graham cracker one should be just as good.
No-bake peaches & cream pie
• 1 Keebler pretzel or graham cracker crust
Filling:
• 1 block cream cheese, room temperature
• 1/2 cup powdered sugar
• 1 tsp. vanilla
• 3/4 cup heavy whipping cream
Topping:
• 3 large peaches, peeled and sliced
• 1/4 cup sugar
• 1 tsp. lemon juice
First, peel the peaches and cut into slices and put them in a bowl. Sprinkle on the sugar and add the lemon juice. Stir to coat and set aside for about 15 minutes until the sugar is dissolved. This should cause some juice to form if you have juicy peaches.
In a mixing bowl, use an electric mixer to beat together the softened cream cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla. When smooth, slowly add in the whipping cream and beat on high speed until fluffy. Spread this mixture out in the pie crust, pushing it up on the sides to the top rim. Arrange the peaches in a decorative pattern or just pile them on. Drizzle on some of the peach juice.
Refrigerate for several hours to allow the cream cheese mixture to firm up before serving.
