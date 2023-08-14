Anthropocene not new concept

The Anthropocene is not a new concept, at least in scientific circles. It was first proposed as a concept in the late 1930s. The definition of this concept is a period of time when the impact of human activity on the world could be recognized and recorded.
For example, the date of the detonation of the first atomic bomb in 1944 has been suggested as the start of the Anthropocene. However, the term has made it into popular culture in art, films, music and even YouTube. The Anthropocene is much more important than global warming.
In 2008, the Geological Society of London tasked its Stratigraphy Commission to consider the various proposals for establishing a date and a manifestation or marker of significant human impact on the Earth. An earlier example of this is the date of the extinction of the dinosaurs due to the impact of an asteroid in Yucatan. Geologists term this the end of the Holocene era although this technical term has meaning only for geologists.
This date was 66 million years ago. The marker of this date was a thin layer of the element iridium in the clay layers of a cliff side in Morocco. This iridium layer is black and is easily seen against the brown clay background. The iridium layer was from the asteroid. The iridium layer has now been found in geological formations around the world. This is a good model for what is being sought for the Anthropocene: a date and a marker of that date.
The International Commission on Stratigraphy established an Anthropocene Working Group AWG in 2019. The AWG is composed of 38 geologists and academics who meet regularly to discuss proposals for the date when the Anthropocene began. All of the proposed dates are after the end of the last Ice Age, about 12,000 years ago.
One of the more recent dates for the start of the Anthropocene is the period following the end of WWII, i.e., in the 1950s. This period saw an increase in the use of fossil fuels, the introduction of nuclear energy, an increase in the rise of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and a general increase in modern industrial activity. There was also an increase in human migrations in this time.
An earlier date would be the discovery and development of agriculture based on wild cereal species and animal domestication. This would be around 12,000 years ago.
These developments happened in different places around the world and for different domesticated animal species, e.g., cows, horses, sheep and pigs. These developments definitely had a big impact on population, human language and quality of life. These developments certainly marked the end of the Neolithic era, but with no universal marker.
A proposal for a universal marker with stratigraphic utility is from the sediments recovered from deep lakes. These sediments can be dated back for thousands of years.
One of these is from Crawford Lake, a small, deep lake in Ontario Canada. This lake is 24 meters deep (about 75 feet) and additional modern runoff stays at the surface. This is because Crawford Lake is also unique in that it is meromictic. This means that its water layers do not mix. So, the dense water and the mud at the bottom of Crawford Lake are undisturbed over time. This also means that there is very little oxygen at the bottom of the lake so little degradation of organic matter in the bottom mud.
The sediment cores from the Lake Crawford muddy bottom have clearly defined stratigraphy that reveal its history: the effect of fossil fuel burning, fertilizer use and atomic bomb fallout over the last hundred years. These inputs to this lake have arrived by atmospheric deposition rather than by urban runoff. Other lakes around the world have also been considered.
The search for a defined date and marker for the Anthropocene is ongoing.
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of “Texas Gulf Coast Stories,” “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier” and “Luju and the Curious Wolf Cub.”
•herndonwilliams@outlook.com•