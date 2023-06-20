A tasty, sweet way to use that extra squash

We are fortunate that our garden continues to put forth more than we can use.
Bil’s favorite thing to do is to give away all the produce that I can’t eat. Bil, of course, only eats the potatoes he grew and nothing else. I’m eating a tomato at every lunch and supper meal and enjoying them immensely. But I am getting a little tired of yellow squash and I’m now so glad we didn’t plant zucchini, too, this year.
The green beans were a flop as the variety I chose wasn’t a good one. And I’ve just about finished eating the two quarts of refrigerator pickles I made from our cucumbers.
To use up some of those yellow squash, I made this squash cake. My mom used to make a zucchini cake, so I thought I should be able to do the same with the squash.
Bil is taking it to lodge tonight. I hope they like it. I also hope they don’t notice a missing corner piece that had to be removed for taste-testing purposes. Bil and I both liked it a lot. It turned out to be a very moist spice-type cake.
Yellow squash cake
Part 1
• 3-4 yellow squash
• cinnamon-sugar
• butter
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with sides with aluminum foil. Cut the squash into small chunks and place on the cookie sheet. Dust heavily with cinnamon sugar. Dot with small dabs of butter. Cover lightly with another sheet of aluminum foil. Bake for 45 minutes, stirring once half way through the baking time. The squash should be soft, if not, add a few more minutes of baking time. Transfer the baked squash to a platter and let cool to room temperature then process it all in a food processor until it is pureed. Set aside.
Part 2
For the cake whisk together the dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl.
• 2 cups sugar
• 2 cups flour
• 3 tsp. cinnamon
• 2 tsp. baking soda
• 1/2 tsp. baking powder
• 1 scant tsp. salt
In a smaller mixing bowl, whisk the wet ingredients together.
• 1 2/3 cups pureed baked yellow squash
• 1 cup vegetable oil
• 3 large eggs
• 1 cup half & half
• 2 tsp. vanilla
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and beat with a hand-held electric mixer for one minute until well combined. Pour into a 9x13 inch cake pan that has been sprayed with an oil/flour spray.
Bake for 40 minutes. (At about the 30-minute mark the cake will already be a nice golden brown but probably still be soft in the middle, so lay a piece of aluminum foil over the cake and bake for the additional 10 minutes.)
Cool completely before pouring on a simple powdered sugar glaze made by whisking together:
• 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
• 1 Tbsp. very soft butter
• 1/4 cup half & half, and a splash of vanilla.
