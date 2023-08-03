‘End of Summer Bash’ set for Aug. 5

The beginning of the 2023-24 school year will be ushered in at the Goliad Courthouse Square on Saturday, Aug. 5 with the annual “End of Summer Bash.”
The event, sponsored by Main Street Goliad and Driscoll Health Plan, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Vendors can register food, games, school supplies, safety activities, and spirit gear booths for free.
The deadline for registering a booth is July 29.
Members of the Goliad High School varsity football, volleyball and cross country teams will be introduced during the event.
To register a booth, call 361-645-3454 or email keli.miller@goliadtx.net.
•CSlavik@STexasNews.com•