‘End of Summer Bash’ set for Aug. 5

The 2023 "End of Summer Bash" will be held in downtown Goliad on Aug. 5. (Photo by Coy Slavik)

The beginning of the 2023-24 school year will be ushered in at the Goliad Courthouse Square on Saturday, Aug. 5 with the annual “End of Summer Bash.”

The event, sponsored by Main Street Goliad and Driscoll Health Plan, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Vendors can register food, games, school supplies, safety activities, and spirit gear booths for free.

The deadline for registering a booth is July 29.

Members of the Goliad High School varsity football, volleyball and cross country teams will be introduced during the event.

To register a booth, call 361-645-3454 or email keli.miller@goliadtx.net.

