Dangerously hot today

Dangerous heat continues across South Texas.
An excessive heat warning and a heat advisory are in effect from noon to 8 p.m.
Heat index values are expected to range from 110 to 120 degrees.
Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.