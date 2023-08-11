Dangerous heat today

An excessive heat warning and a heat advisory are in effect from noon to 8 p.m. for much of South Texas.
Heat index values are expected to range from 110 to 120 degrees.
Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.