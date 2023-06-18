Cross country runner thankful for coach’s encouragement

Coach Knetl has been a mentor and leader for me since my sophomore year of high school.
Within three years, I have grown mentally, physically, and spiritually, and I owe all of my growth to Coach K.
As a student-athlete, coaches make up a pretty big part of my high school experience. Not only has Coach K taught me how to excel in athletics, but he also taught me life lessons like leadership, teamwork, accountability, and punctuality.
These lessons will stay with us for life, even after our time in the sport is over.
As I take on the challenge of continuing an athletic career in college, I realize the importance of thanking those who have impacted my life. My senior year of high school would not have been the same without him. He has helped me restore my faith to its full potential and to always thank God for the gifts He has given me. He has been there to make sure I don’t pass out after every race. He has even helped me survive the process of getting accepted to my dream university with a minimal acceptance rate.
There were so many days when I wanted to give up on the dreams I had worked so hard for, but he never let me. I’m not sure what would have happened if he let me walk away from the challenges I thought I could never face, but I know I would not be standing where I am today.
I want to thank Coach K from the bottom of my heart for believing in me when I couldn’t believe in myself. His encouragement and support meant so much to me then and even more to me now. I truly do not know where I would be without him.