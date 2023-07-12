County commissioners to conduct workshop today to discuss auditorium's future

Goliad County commissioners have approved conducting a workshop to discuss the memorandum of understanding with the City of Goliad on the maintenance and operations of the Goliad Memorial Auditorium.
The workshop will be held at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12.
During the June 20 meeting of the commissioners court, Pct. 2 Commissioner David Young cited recent controversy among the mayor and city councilpersons as a reason the county should consider taking full control of the auditorium.
“We own 50% of the auditorium, and the city owns the other 50%,” Young said. “We haven’t received any information from the city as far as the financials or anything. They said they sent it, we say we didn’t get it. I know I haven’t ever gotten anything.”
Young recommended the workshop to draw up a new set of rules concerning the maintenance of the auditorium. He said he would like the county auditor to be part of the negotiations.
“The way I understand it, nobody even has a checking account that’s being supervised by the government on this,” Young said. “We need to get some accountability and transparency in our auditorium committee, and we need qualified financial people to oversee this.
“Anybody who has been paying any attention to the politics in Goliad … things aren’t going too well over at City Hall. With all the problems they have, they probably don’t have time to make sure everything is going all right with the auditorium.”
Commissioners also unanimously approved the establishment of a Goliad County Emergency Management Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).
“We are partnering with Homeland Preparedness,” said Goliad County Emergency Management Coordinator Sarah Ontiveros. “They will come in and train. They provide all the equipment, which will be used if the EOC (Emergency Operations Center) is activated or we have to do welfare checks for emergency management.”
Ontiveros said there will be no cost to the county for the training.
In other action during the June 20 meeting, commissioners unanimously approved:
• a resolution to designate county vehicles exempt from inspection requirements of the Texas Transportation Code;
• a resolution for ownership of the Berclair Schoolhouse land/property to be used as the location of the Berclair Volunteer Fire Department building;
• the application of a $90,600 grant to the M.G. and Lillie A. Johnson Foundation for the Berclair Volunteer Fire Department;
• changing a memorandum of understanding with Goliad ISD to include crisis planning and a local emergency planning committee mutual agreement;
• a resolution to accept state funding for repairs to the Indian Creek bridge on Lazy F Road;
• Pct. 2 to sell/trade a gooseneck trailer;
• a time and attendance module for Incode.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Kirby Brumby was absent from the meeting.
