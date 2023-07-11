County approves contract with inventory company

The Goliad County Commissioners Court unanimously approved a fixed-asset management proposal from RCI to inventory and tag county assets.
During the court’s July 10 meeting, Goliad County Auditor Leigh Lockwood told the commissioners that the San Antonio company would tag all county assets with a bar code and provide the county with the software to continue tagging and monitoring inventory.
“Right now, we do not have a good inventory of county property,” Lockwood said.
The cost will be $7,850 for the initial service and $750 for one day of onsite training.
“They will go to each location and tag everything that is over $500,” Lockwood said. “We will tag anything else we feel we need to tag after that.”
Commissioners also unanimously approved reimbursement for jury service rate changes.
The county is currently paying jurors $10 to show up, $25 on the first day if they’re selected, and $40 for each additional day.
House Bill 2014 will increase the $10 pay to $20, and require payment of $58 each day a juror is on a jury.
“However, the state is going to reimburse the county $14 out of that $20, and then $52 out of that $58,” said Goliad County Clerk/District Clerk Vickie Quinn.
The state currently reimburses counties approximately the same percentage of the payment rates.
The new payment rates go into effect on Sept. 1.
Also during the meeting, the commissioners received the Texas Department of State Health Service's 2022 report for Region 8 and Goliad County.
In other action, commissioners:
• unanimously approved to add an emergency management coordinator departmental operations policy to the EMC policies and county handbook and policies;
• unanimously approved the emergency management coordinator implementing memorandums of understanding with various county entities to e used for emergency operations and crisis planning;
• unanimously approved the leasing of old school house land in Berclair to the Berclair Volunteer Fire Department contingent on the Berclair VFD establishing 501(c)(3) status.
