County appoints new constable

Goliad County commissioners unanimously approved Bill Zappe as Pct. 2 constable during the court’s meeting on July 24.
Zappe replaces Virginia Post, who recently submitted her resignation, citing a time conflict with her full-time job.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Kirby Brumby questioned whether or not the county was required to post the opening before voting to approve a replacement.
“Under the local government code, because it is an elected position, we are allowed as a commissioners court by a majority to appoint somebody to a vacancy, and they will hold that position until the next general election,” Pct. 4 Commissioner Kevin Fagg said.
The term expires in 2024.
The commissioners also unanimously approved extending the outdoor burn ban 90 days.
In other action:
commissioners unanimously approved submission of an EMC grant application to the Lillie Johnson Foundation for funding of an EMC truck;
commissioners unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding between the county and Texas Rio Grande Legal Aide;
Commissioners unanimously approved the Pct. 1 extension office to use a water truck for a bull-riding event.
