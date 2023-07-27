Coastal Bend College is proud to announce the establishment of the Avangrid Renewable Energy Industrial Mechanics Endowed Scholarship.
The prestigious scholarship, funded by Avangrid Renewable Energy, aims to support students studying in the industrial mechanics program and encourages talented individuals to pursue a career in this field.
The Avangrid Renewable Energy Industrial Mechanics Endowed Scholarship will be awarded based on various criteria, with preference given to students residing in Bee County. Second preference will be extended to students residing in San Patricio County, and third preference will be granted to students within the Coastal Bend College service area.
“We are delighted to partner with Avangrid Renewable Energy in establishing the Industrial Mechanics Endowed Scholarship,” said Jarod Bleibdrey, dean of career and technical education at Coastal Bend College. “This scholarship will play a pivotal role in assisting deserving students in pursuing their education and career goals in the field of industrial mechanics. It reflects the commitment of both organizations to foster workforce development and drive the renewable energy sector forward.”
To ensure the continuity of support, the Avangrid Renewable Energy Industrial Mechanics Endowed Scholarship is renewable for a total of four semesters, subject to the recipients maintaining a minimum GPA of 3.0.
Information submitted by CBC Marketing and Public Relations