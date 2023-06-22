Bret approaches Lesser Antilles; tropical depression forms

Tropical Storm Bret is forecast to approach the Lesser Antilles today and then move across those islands this evening and tonight as a strong tropical storm.
A Hurricane Watch and a Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for St. Lucia, and a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Martinique and Dominica. There is a risk of flooding from heavy rainfall, strong winds, and dangerous waves along the coast within the warning area. A Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Additional watches or warnings are possible for some islands in the Lesser Antilles later today.
Bret's expected course is westward toward Central America.
Tropical Depression Four has formed in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.