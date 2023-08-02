Beating the heat

Enough moisture from winter and spring rains have helped row crops in Goliad County withstand the extreme heat and produce better-than-expected harvests of milo and sorghum grain.
“In fact, the crops have been a little bit above the county average,” Goliad County Agriculture Extension Agent Brian Yanta said.
Neighboring Refugio County reports the same results, while many crops in Nueces County have been declared total losses.
Had Goliad County received sufficient rain in June, the milo and sorghum grain crops could have yielded unusually abundant harvests.
“With grain sorghum and corn, you need some rain to keep the crop up, which means you need a wet winter and then you need rain in April, a good rain in May and maybe one in June,” Yanta said. “We got the rain in April and May. If we could have gotten that rain in June, it would have been a bumper crop.”
Yanta said area farmers have experienced damage to crops from feral hogs more than the excessive heat.
Cattle prices in the region are reaching record highs, according to Yanta.
“There’s a shortage. It’s a matter of supply and demand,” Yanta said. “We had a lot of sell-off last year because of the drought. There’s just not that many cattle out there. There’s more demand for the product. It’s forecast to stay high like this for the next two years.”
The heat and drought have affected hay production.
“They’re talking about El Nino and it’s supposed to be good for rainfall,” Yanta said. “For the forages, we need more rain because after the rain that we got the grass has been depleted. We are at about 20 inches for the year and the average is 36. I think we’ll make it to the fall rains unless something comes off the gulf in August.”
