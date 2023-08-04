On a sweltering Monday afternoon, with temperatures reaching as high as 102 degrees, what better place was there to catch lunch in Beeville besides a Chick-Fil-A food truck visiting for the day?
The Chick-Fil-A Southwest Military food truck could be found parked in the Tractor Supply parking lot, easily spotted by the big red truck, and the red tent where cashiers worked the register, taking orders. That and the long line of people stretching across the parking lot. The truck was open for business from 11am to 7pm.
“So, in total we got just over $13k- I wanna say for a good estimate of the product we sold, we served maybe close to 1500 people,” Justine Orozco, the Chick-Fil-A manager, said.
Despite the temperatures, Beeville residents showed up in swarms, to show support for the visiting food truck and get their chicken fix.
When asked if there was a typical turnout when visiting Beeville, Orozco said:
“Oh no- not at all actually. Normally the first time we go to a location we do have an outstanding number, and this was one wasn’t our biggest- but it was definitely up there.”
Beeville residents came prepared – many carrying cold water bottles and heat shield umbrellas to make themselves more comfortable during the long wait.
While the truck didn’t offer the full Chick-Fil-A menu, it was serving up their original chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich, nuggets, southwest salad, grilled market salad and cool wrap, along with waffle fries, chocolate chunk cookies and chocolate fudge brownies. All their standard sauces and salad dressings were available, along with soft drinks.
“Overall, the Beeville community is very genuine, I do gotta say,” Orozco said, “Every city is different character-wise and interacting with the guests, and Beeville overall was very patient. The people in the town were very patient, very kind. They were very genuine. The people kept asking us to build a location there, but of course that’s not our decision.”
“It’s not simply to touch base to see what city sells more, it’s more so we can reach the communities at their locations,” Orozco said, “A lot of people have to drive miles to reach Chick-Fil-A, so our main goal is to meet people where they’re at. That’s our main mission: to serve Chick-Fil-A to the people who can’t make it all the way there themselves.”
The truck is based out of the Southwest Military Chick-Fil-A restaurant in San Antonio, and travels all around the south region of Texas offering their products to communities without a Chick-Fil-A restaurant of their own.
“I just want to tell Beeville, thank you for the support,” Orozco said, “It’s not just about us showing up, but people showing up too. Not only did they show up, but they showed up with hospitality and genuineness and we hope to start showing up there at least once a month in the future.”
The food truck will be back again in Beeville on Thursday, Aug. 28.