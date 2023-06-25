Area students recognized for academic achievement at TAMUK

Texas A&M University-Kingsville has released the names of the students who made the President’s List, Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the spring 2023 semester.
Several students from Goliad and Refugio counties were included in that list.
Caden Wayne Rozacky of Woodsboro was named to the President’s List
The President’s List requires a grade-point average of 4.0 on all work attempted for a particular semester, with a minimum of 15 semester undergraduate hours completed, exclusive of credit only (CR) courses.
Kelsey Rhea Morgan of Woodsboro was named to the Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List requires a grade-point average of 3.65 on all work attempted for a particular semester, with a minimum of 13 semester undergraduate hours completed, exclusive of credit only (CR) courses.
Named to the Honor Roll were Bailey Evan Huber of Berclair; Josclyn Denae Olbera of Refugio, and Trenton A. Payne and .Juan Valenzuela, both of Woodsboro
The Honor Roll requires a grade-point average of 3.5 on all work attempted for a particular semester, with a minimum of 12 semester undergraduate hours, exclusive of credit only (CR) courses.
Information submitted by Julie Navejar, Marketing and Communications TAMUK