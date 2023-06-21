Area sees increase in scam reports

Local law enforcement has received an increased number of reports of email, text message and telephone scams recently.
The following guidelines to remember when the recipient of a suspected scam communication:
1) If you did not order anything from any vendor and a vendor says they have an item for you and need you to pay for it, it is a scam.
2) If you did order from a vendor and received a message that looks like your vendor but suspicious, contact your vendor directly.
3) Legitimate vendors never ask for your credit card number or personal information unless you contacted them first.
4) Never click on a link sent to your email or text message unless you are absolutely certain that it is a legitimate business.
5) If someone calls you claiming they are a business, remember to ask for their name, ask why they are calling, and advise them that you are recording the call. The majority of legitimate businesses today record all calls for customer assurance and to protect their employees and companies.
Anyone who feels they have been contacted by a scammer should call the Texas Attorney General's Office at 512-463-2007.
More information can be obtained at TexasAttorneyGeneral.gov.