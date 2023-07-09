Area leaders teach bike safety

By Jessica M. Garcia
Coastal Bend Publishing
Summer 2023 is kicking off to a good start as City Councilman Michael Willow II, Detective Joshua Meakins and community member Donna Richmond delivered a successful speech on bike safety to the kids of the Boys and Girls Club on June 7.
Willow began discussing bike safety by encouraging the kids to stay active this summer while practicing simple guidelines and tips they could follow this summer being outside.
“ There has been an influx of bicycle riders lately and it’s so awesome to see but we definitely want everyone to stay safe. ”
In addition to Willow’’s opening speech, community member Donna Richmond spoke about her bicycle accident in 2011 during a race and the importance of wearing a helmet. Richmond explained how during the race another cyclist in front of her went over a pothole and lost control, causing Richmond to crash into a nearby ditch, leaving her unconscious.
“ It took 32 stitches to put my jaw area back together, I lost four teeth, I had road rash on my body and my helmet was broken into five pieces,” Richmond said. “Two weeks later I was riding again by the grace of God and there was only one thing that allowed me to get back on that bike and that was my helmet.”
Richmond has since advocated for children in need of helmets through the Helmets from Javi Foundation, a non-profit organization giving away helmets in Bee County.
Beeville Police Detective Joshua Meakins engaged the children, encouraging questions to be asked while sharing basic tips in bicycle safety.
Those tips include looking both ways while crossing the street, wearing proper gear, making sure the bicycle they are riding fits them properly, using reflectors, checking brakes and understanding they share the road with the drivers and vice versa.
A feast of pizza and 52 helmets were donated to the kids of the Boys and Girls Club organized by the Beeville Stingers Bicycle club, Stephanie Moreno of Beeville, Ramona and Mario Garcia of the Helmets from Javi Foundation and Aztec Chevrolet.