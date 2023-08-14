Area law enforcement officers take part in week-long SWAT training

A Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team raided a home in the 300 block of Mesquite Street in Refugio. The raid resulted in the safe capture of two fugitives who had barricaded themselves in the vacated home.
Even though the Aug. 4 incident was not real, participants, including members of the Refugio Police Department and Refugio County Sheriff’s Office, came away from the simulated exercise with a better sense of how to handle themselves and others when similar situations arise in the field.
Approximately a dozen law enforcement officers completed the 60-hour Valor Basic SWAT I course that was sponsored by the Refugio Police Department on July 31-Aug. 4.
“This is the very first time that we have hosted a basic SWAT course,” said Refugio Police Chief Enrique Diaz. “Considering today’s world, it’s beneficial for the officers to get these specialized tactical approaches to taking care of emergency situations. Training like this benefits everyone, including the communities we are serving.”
Valor Law Enforcement Training & Consulting is based in Weslaco. Lead instructor and trainer Juan Gonzalez served as a SWAT commander and chief of police during his 34-year career in law enforcement.
“We train them how to deploy ballistic shields, virtual devices and chemical agents, and work together as a team to resolve critical incidents, active-shooter threats and high-risk warrants.”
Each participant went through five assessments during the training. On Aug. 2, the training began at 6 a.m. and ended well after midnight. One trainee had to be transported to Refugio County Memorial Hospital due to heat exhaustion.
One of the simulated exercises had trainees neutralizing a gunman on a school bus.
“This training was a real eye-opener for some of these officers,” Diaz said.
Successful completion of the training earned participants SWAT Basic I certification and qualified them for participating in SWAT exercises with their local law enforcement agencies.
“Now they’re SWAT-trained, meaning they know team tactics,” Gonzalez said. “Now they understand why we do what we do. They know what specialized teams do.”
Diaz said he hopes the training will allow him to develop a SWAT team in and around Refugio.
“If we had to deal with a really bad thing here in Refugio, it’s going to take about 45 minutes for us to get a response from Victoria or Corpus Christi,” Diaz said. “We have to at least have our officers prepared to manage the initial response.”
