Agencies participate in training at Goliad County facility

First-responders and emergency management officials from the region convened on June 3 at the Naval Outlying Field in Goliad County for downed aircraft exercises.
The event was coordinated by the joint command staff from Naval Air Station NAS Corpus Christi with responder agencies from Goliad County, including Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett, Goliad County emergency management and response units, and emergency management from Bee County.
This exercise was developed for training and the exercising of the mutual aid agreements between NAS Corpus Christi, Goliad County and Bee County, along with Halo Flight and PHI air medic services.
Eleven agencies and a total of 64 participants participated in the event. The agreement between agencies allows for a more efficient response and recovery actions during emergencies.
The training scenario involved NAS Goliad fire crews being notified of a downed T-6 with two crew members on board just off the runway. Upon arrival, crews noticed heavy fire on the aircraft spreading to the natural cover with the wind direction.
Local area response agencies, including NAS Corpus Christi, NOF Goliad, Goliad and Bee counties, were able to train on extinguishing a fire on these types of aircraft as well as practice crew member recovery and other inter-agency operations.
According to NAS Corpus Christi Fire Chief Jeffrey Hawkins, training with local partners allows first responders to support one another by sharing special capabilities, procedures and equipment.
“Training together like this helps to promote interoperability with our local mission partners and improve response times during an emergency,” Hawkins said.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•