New 4-H year begins Sept. 1

Following are the dates and times for Goliad County 4-H club meetings:
• Berclair (New day and time): Fourth Sunday of the month at 5 p.m. at the Julie Wimberly Bldg.
• Blue Ribbon: Second Sunday of the month at 5 p.m. at the Julie Wimberly Memorial Homemaking Building at Fairgrounds in Goliad
• Gold Star: First Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Julie Wimberly Memorial Homemaking Building at Fairgrounds in Goliad.
• Fannin: Second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Fannin Fire Station
• Schroeder: Second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Lutheran Parish Hall in Schroeder.
• Stampede: First meeting will be Monday, Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m. (due to Labor Day holiday). Regular monthly meetings will be the first Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Julie Wimberly Memorial Homemaking Building at Fairgrounds in Goliad
• Weesatche: First meeting will be on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 5 p.m. (due to Labor Day holiday). Regular monthly meetings will be on the 1st Sunday of the month at 5 p.m. in the Weesatche Community Center
For more information, call the Extension office at 361-645-8204.
Major Show Sheep and Goat Tags
It is that time of the year to place your major show sheep and goat tags for the 2024 show season. Cost is $15. Validation will occur the last Tuesday in October after school, but orders must be placed by Aug. 30 to show at a major show i.e., San Antonio, Houston or Austin. Call the Extension office to place orders. State Validation will also count toward validating for the county show.
Commercial Heifer - Mandatory
Validation will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sept. 30 at the Albrecht Ranch, 12858 N US Hwy 183, Goliad from 8 a.m. – noon. Commercial heifer exhibitors must have validation paperwork. Paperwork can be found at http://goliad.agrilife.org/.