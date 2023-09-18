La Brea Tar Pit misconceptions, promises

The La Brea Tar Pits pictures that I grew up with were of a deep pool of black tar, or black quicksand, into which large carnivores would sink.
The reality now for La Brea is a few pools of shallow oil or asphalt in a green park containing fossils of Ice Age origin. Kind of like flypaper for large carnivores but containing no deep pools. The thing that looks like it might be a deep pool is actually a rainwater lake. It is true that La Brea is a walkable green park in central Los Angeles with Wilshire Boulevard as one perimeter.
La Brea is old, dating back to the last Ice Age about 20,000 years ago. The first written accounts of the tar pits were made by Spanish explorers in 1769. They found the Native Americans in the region using the oily goo to caulk their boats which they used to fish in the Pacific Ocean. There were no obvious signs of fossils at that time. Much of the asphalt was in solid form laying on the ground. It came from oil seeping up from subterranean sources. The oil that reached the surface becomes asphalt as the lighter fractions vaporized over geological time.
A Union Oil geologist in 1901 is credited with recognizing that the bones in the asphalt were from prehistoric animals. Subsequent studies found that some of the fossilized bones were from the last Ice Age, some 10,000 to 20,000 years ago. One skeleton of a woolly mammoth was found in 2009 in the soil excavated in the construction of a parking garage for the Los Angeles County of Art next to the tar pits. Twenty-three large wooden containers of soil were preserved for later study. Some of those containers are just being opened now. And now some of the fossilized bones are being carbon dated.
To be sure, the asphalt pools have yielded a great number of fossil skulls and bones, both large and small. The largest has already been mentioned, the woolly mammoth. The list of other species includes the mastodon, saber-toothed cat, dire wolves, bison, horses, short-nosed bear, giant ground sloth, coyotes, camels, llamas, three-toed tapir and an American lion.
In all there are some 750,000 specimens representing 231 species gathered from 96 sites and now housed in the onsite tar pit museum. This museum also contains the complete assembled and mounted skeletons of the animals found in the tar pits. Quite an interesting display.
Not all the tar pit species are extinct. Some of the still living species are dogs, grey foxes, jaguars, pumas, bobcats, rabbits, racoons, weasels, coyotes, skunks, wester rattlesnakes, pond turtles and rainbow trout. Among the smaller objects are extinct birds, geoducks, sand dollars, fossilized insects, plants and pollen. The fossils of plants have been used to create a living garden in the park of the plant species that were alive around the ancient pits.
The climate around the tar pits has changed during their 20,000-year-old history since the end of the last Ice Age. The climate used to be warmer and wetter than it is now, and the tar pits were in a woodland. Then around the end of the Ice Age, 13,200 years ago, the weather became drier, and the vegetation changed. Pollen counts for oak and juniper decreases sharply and pollen counts for pines, grasses and desert plants increases. At that time, the populations of the megafauna began to go extinct. Of course, that is also when homo sapiens began to arrive in North America, so people may have played a role in the extinctions.
Excavations are ongoing at Pit 91 and can be visited. The asphalt can be removed from tarry dirt samples with organic solvents. And the last of the 23 wooden containers are still being opened. So, the Lea Brea Tar Pit is still an active archeological site, with new discoveries to come.
