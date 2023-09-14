It’s about time for some comfort food

So, have you made it yet? I’m talking about the chicken cobbler recipe that is all over Facebook these days. It’s like a chicken pot pie but with a different crust. So many people have posted videos of themselves making it that I decided to try it on that rainy day we had last week.
I’m writing out the original recipe that this little southern lady used, but I made some changes based on what I had in the house. Luckily, I had just baked a huge chicken for Sunday dinner, so I had that ready to go. I used a fourth of the vegetables called for and it was plenty for picky Bil. I skipped the cheese layer too. We both had two helpings. This is definitely comfort food.
Internet chicken cobbler
• 1 rotisserie chicken, deboned
• 1 stick butter
• 1 small bag frozen peas and carrots
• grated cheese
• 1 box Red Lobster Cheddar Bay biscuit mix, plus seasoning packet
• 2 cups whole milk
• 2 cups chicken stock
• 1 can cream of chicken soup
Debone the chicken and cut into bite-size pieces. Set aside.
Put the butter in a 9x13 in. baking dish and put it in the oven as it preheats to 350.
When the butter is melted, remove the baking dish from the oven and make a layer of the cooked chicken. Follow this with a layer of peas and carrots. If you like cheese, add a layer of that too.
In a mixing bowl, whisk together the biscuit mix, enclosed seasoning packet and the milk. Pour this over the chicken layers. Do not stir.
In another bowl, whisk together the chicken broth and soup. Pour this over the biscuit mix layer. Do not stir.
Bake for 50-60 minutes at 350 until the cobbler crust is a deep golden brown. Remove from the oven. It will still be jiggly, so let rest for 6-8 minutes to firm up before serving.
This would be good served with a salad or green beans if you have people in your family that eat those.
My Adjustments:
• 1 used 4 cups of a baked chicken leftovers
• 1 cup of peas and carrots was enough for us. I pre-boiled them in water a few minutes to defrost them, then drained them well
• I used 1 large can of evaporated milk plus enough water to make 2 cups liquid
• I used 1 1/2 cups of the pan juices from my baked chicken and added water to make 2 cups liquid.
• I don’t cook with canned soups but H-E-B has an organic cream of chicken soup that comes in a box, so that is what I used. It is thinner than the canned stuff plus is has fewer questionable ingredients.