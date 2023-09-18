While there are inequalities in everyone’s lives there is one great equalizer. We all have the same amount of time each day. We lead busy lives. It is important to set priorities so that we get the most important things done in our day and in our lives. Moses wrote, “Teach us to number our days that we may gain a heart of wisdom.”
Just how do we spend our time?
The average life expectancy is 79 years for women, 73 for men. We spend 26 years sleeping, 10.4 years on TV and entertainment, 10.3 years working, 9.5 years fixing hair, deciding what to wear and shopping. We spend 4.3 years driving, 3.7 years eating, 2 years on commercials, 1.5 years in the restroom.
That still leaves approximately 11.3 years of discretionary time.
Now consider our priorities
To read the whole Bible in a year would take 12-15 minutes a day. To read the Old Testament in a year would take 9-10 minutes a day. To read the New Testament in a year would take 3-5 minutes a day.
If we set aside just a small portion of our time each day for Bible reading, it will impact the rest of our time for the better. After reading scripture is a good time to pray, and much good comes from prayer.
Our attitude and interaction with people will improve, providing opportunities for evangelism and helping others. A new habit starts to take hold after just 18 days and becomes automatic behavior after two months. We should make a commitment today to read our Bible more and see the impact on our lives.
