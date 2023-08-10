House Bill 114 goes into effect Sept. 1

Beginning on Sept. 1, any student within 300 feet of a public-school campus in Texas found possessing or distributing vaping devices or products will automatically be assigned to disciplinary alternative education program (DAEP) placement.
House Bill 114, which was passed during the 88th Legislative Session, also calls for students caught with vaping devices during any school-related activity, on campus or off campus, being assigned to DAEP placement.
Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon said the school district already had strict rules and regulations concerning vaping and other tobacco products on campus.
“This will not be a major shift for our district and discipline processes for DAEP placement,” Lyon said. “However, the legislation has given us another opportunity to look at vaping prevention resources and programming for students.”
Many school districts in Texas have seen a drastic increase in students bringing vaping devices onto their campuses.
In July, the Refugio Police Department conducted a sting operation and found vaping devices being readily available for sale to minors at local convenience stores in the county.
Research has shown that vaping can cause adverse and long-lasting effects on the health of youngsters.
