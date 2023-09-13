Joe and Virginia (Soto) Gutierrez celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 18. The couple graduated from Goliad High School and were united in holy matrimony in 1973 after Joe returned from serving in the United States Air Force while Virginia was in nursing school at Victoria College.
More than 100 family and friends witnessed the couple renew their wedding vows Saturday, Aug. 19, at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in Corpus Christi. After the ceremony, guests were invited to dinner while listening to mariachi music.
Hosting the special event for their parents were daughters, Debra and Robert Morris and Rachel and Adolfo Martinez, and their son, Joseph Gutierrez and Vanessa Toscano, along with their grandchildren, AJ, Aaron, Max, Mia, Alyssa, Gabe, Gwen and Abby.
A personal and special touch to complete the celebration was that the corsage Virginia wore belonged to her mother, who wore it on her 50th anniversary celebration. The cake topper, too, was used at her parents’ golden anniversary party.