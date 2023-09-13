Goliad Senior Citizens Center says thank you

Editor:
The Goliad Senior Citizens Center would like to thank the community for their support at our annual Ice Cream Social and Fundraiser that was held on August 4, 2023. We had a great time filled with lots of fun, fellowship and of course…homemade ice cream!
We would like to remind the community that we are open Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. to 2 with lunch served at noon. We host Bingo, exercise classes, games, puzzles and so much more.
For more information about our services, contact the center at goliadcscc@gmail.com, follow us on Facebook @Goliad Senior Citizens Center, or call 361-645-2501.
Respectfully submitted,
Rachel Caraway,
Goliad Senior Citizens Board Secretary
