Goliad runners compete at Yoakum meet

The Goliad Tigers raced to third place at the Yoakum Bulldog Invitational Cross Country Meet on Saturday in Yoakum.
Gabriel Aguilar led Goliad by finishing fourth with a time of 12 minutes, 42.81 seconds over the 3,600-meter course.
Also leading Goliad were Austin Niemeyer (21st, 13:46.16), Clayton Schendel (36th, 14:29.21), Wyatt Ball (40th, 14:31.81), Kale Ortman (49th, 14:56.06), Jeremiah Nicely (59th, 15:26.74), Reese Mangum (60th, 15:27.07), and Jack Smith (97th, 19:32.85).
Goliad finished with 141 points. Lockhart won the team title with 21 points and Gonzales was second with 103.
Goliad placed seventh in the varsity girls team standings with 177 points.
Ashtyn Franke was the Tigerettes’ top finisher as she completed the 2,400-meter course in 10:15.45 to place 21st.
Others leading the Tigerettes were Daryn Schutz (38th, 10:39.18), Lillian Knetl (43rd, 10:44.96), Julia Aleman (45th, 10:53.75), Taryn Franke (55th, 11:18.04), and Haley Clapsaddle (57th, 11:19.59).
Industrial took the team title with 59 points.
In the junior varsity boys race, Goliad’s Joriah Wells was 18th with a time of 16:45.96 on the 3,600-meter course.
Goliad’s Helen Cowan was 15th in the junior varsity girls event in 11:35.89 over the 2,400-meter course. Teammate Lila Hamilton was 41st in 13:42.17.
In the 2,400-meter junior high school boys race, Goliad’s Landry Aleman finished sixth in 9:39.17. Teammates Greyson Wright (14th, 10:02.07) and August Ball (31st, 11:11.81) also competed in the event.
Goliad’s Cassidy Meyer was sixth in the 2,400-meter junior high school girls competition with a time of 10:35.00. Teammate Maely Brandes was ninth in 11:07.00.
