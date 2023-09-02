Goliad romps past Poteet

The Goliad Tigers evened their record to 1-1 Friday night by rolling to a 56-7 non-district victory over the Poteet Aggies at Tiger Field.
Six different Tigers scored touchdowns and the Goliad defense limited Poteet (0-2) to 148 total yards.
Donovan Perry had two 4-yard touchdown runs in the first quarter. Lamont Franklin scored on 13-yard run in the second quarter and hauled in a 70-yard TD pass from Colby Rosenquest in the third quarter.
Rosenquest also tossed a 28-yard scoring pass to Justin Livas in the fourth quarter.
Goliad's other touchdowns came on a 15-yard run by Eli Loco, 60-yard kickoff return by Clay Fair, and 1-yard run by Lathan Martinez.
The Tigers, who lost 30-0 last week at Tidehaven, jumped out to 28-0 halftime lead and led 49-0 heading into the fourth quarter.
"We got off to a good start in every phase of the game," Goliad coach Kevin Salazar said. "Our kids did a great job of executing the game plan and fixing some of the mistakes we had in Week 1. This helped us capitalize and take advantage of opportunities and stay ahead of the chains."
Goliad will host San Antonio Cole (2-0) in another 7:30 p.m. non-district contest at Tiger Field on Sept. 8.
