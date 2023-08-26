Goliad loses season opener at Tiidehaven

The Goliad Tigers dropped their season opener 30-0 to the Tidehaven Tigers on Friday night in El Maton.
Goliad will host the Poteet Aggies, who lost 27-9 to Bandera on Friday night, in a 7:30 p.m. contest on Sept. 1 at Tiger Field.
