Goliad ISD adopts stricter rules to curb vaping, alcohol use on campuses

Due to a rise in vaping and alcohol use among minors, Goliad ISD’s School Health Advisory Committee instituted changes to its code of conduct on Aug. 18.
Effective Aug. 21, students on all campuses could only bring clear plastic water bottles containing water onto school grounds. Also, the district announced random drug testing and drug dig sweeps will be performed more frequently.
“The choice for clear plastic or disposable clear water bottles is not only health-oriented but also a safety measure,” Goliad ISD Superintendent Holy Lyon stated in a memo posted on the Goliad High School Facebook page.
“Clear bottles allow us to quickly identify their contents, ensuring that only water is being consumed while on school premises,” the memo read. “This also promotes not having concealed compartments for vaping paraphernalia.”
The memo said students will have the opportunity to refill their water bottles at water stations or purchase water bottles on campus.
Recent state legislation requiring mandatory placement in a Disciplinary Alternative Educational Program for students found in possession of vaping devices and products on school campuses or at school-related activities prompted Goliad ISD to increase random drug tests and drug dog visits.
“Any student who holds a GHS parking permit, participates in a club, organization, athletics, or extra-curricular activity will be subject to testing,” Lyon said in the memo.
Lyon said the school district has implemented an educational prevention program to inform students of the consequences of vaping and substance abuse.
Goliad ISD has scheduled a GHS parent meeting for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at the GHS Auditorium to discuss the code of conduct changes.
