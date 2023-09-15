Goliad ISD adopts lower tax rate than previous fiscal year

Goliad ISD Board of Trustees approved a combined 2023-24 fiscal year tax rate of 1.068 cents per $100 of appraised property value during its meeting on Sept. 11.
The tax rate, which includes 0.73507 cents per $100 value for maintenance and operations, is .02 cents lower than the overall tax rate from the 2022-23 fiscal year.
