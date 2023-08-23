Goliad High School evacuates campus after threat

Goliad High School students and employees evacuated the campus today after receiving information from the Goliad County Sheriff's Office of a threat made to the school.
According to Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon, administrators enacted standard response protocols and immediately evacuated students from the campus in a drill format.
The staff was notified that it was not a drill.
The GCSOn determined the threat came from an internet protocol (IP) address in China. and determined the campus was safe after a thorough sweep.
More on this story coming to STexasnews.com.