Goliad coach reacts to volleyball program's first No. 1 ranking

Goliad volleyball coach Jess Odem is flattered but not taking much stock in the first-ever No. 1 state ranking for the Tigerettes.
Following their win at Corpus Christi Flour Bluff and 8-0 run in capturing the Schulenburg Lady Horn Classic, the Tigerettes vaulted to the top spot in Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 3A poll released on Aug. 21.
“It’s great, but I really don’t pay much attention to it,” Odem said after her team defeated Yoakum in three sets on Aug. 22 and improved to 15-2.
Odem said she is more concerned where the Tigerettes rank at the end of the season.
“There’s so much that can change between now and then,” Odem said. “Our end goal is just progressing every single time we step on the court. There’s a lot of stuff that we still need to work on.”
Kyla Hill had 17 kills and 13 digs to lead the Tigerettes to a 25-16, 25-20, 25-15 non-district win over the Lady Bulldogs.
Isabel Sanchez had 31 assists, three kills, five digs and one block. Karolynn Youngblood recorded 16 digs and one service ace.
Addison Yendrey tallied five kills and four blocks. Maevyn Wunsch posted seven kills and one block. Ryleigh Glass had six digs and two assists.
