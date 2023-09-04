Goliad bulk pickup on Sept. 11

The City of Goliad will have its quarterly bulk pickup beginning Monday, Sept. 11. Residents are asked to begin putting their bulky items curb side Wednesday, Sept. 6, through Sunday, Sept. 10.
Acceptable items include furniture, appliances (must have Freon removed by a licensed technician and be tagged), gym equipment and shelving.
Items not allowed include construction debris, televisions over 32 inches, empty boxes, tires, paint, household garbage in garbage bags, hazardous materials, motor or cooking oil, gas tanks, propane tanks or brush piles.
Registration is required for bulk pickup. Call Goliad City Hall at 361-645-3454 to be put on the list.
Bulk items on commercial, business or empty lots will not be picked up.