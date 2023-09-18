GCGCD to hold public hearing Sept. 18 for proposed tax rate

The Goliad County Groundwater Conservation District will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, at 118 S. Market Street in Goliad to consider adopting a proposed tax rate for tax year 2023-24.
The proposed tax rate is $0.012080 per $100 of value.
The proposed tax rate would increase total taxes in GCGCD by 19.37%. Visit Texas.gov/PropertyTaxes to find a link to the local property tax database on which property owners can access information regarding property taxes, including information about proposed tax rates and scheduled public hearings of each entity that taxes properties.
The 86th Texas Legislature modified the manner in which the voter-approval tax rate is calculated to limit the rate of growth of property taxes in the state.