Freshmen starring for top-ranked Tigerettes

Senior captain Kyla Hill knew right away that freshmen Addison Yendrey and Isabel Sanchez would make immediate impacts on the Goliad Tigerettes’ volleyball team.
“In the spring, I would come to the gym after track workouts and watch them practice,” Hill said. “I knew they were going to be good.”
But not even Yendrey, a 5-foot-11 middle blocker, and Sanchez, a 5-7 setter, knew they would be this good this soon, and on the No. 1-ranked team in the state.
Yendrey topped the Tigerettes in blocks (45) and was also among the team leaders in kills (124) through 17 matches. Sanchez led the team in assists (388) and has also had success at the net with 20 blocks and 96 digs.
The two freshmen were named to the all-tournament team after helping the Tigerettes go 8-0 and take the title at the Schulenburg Lady Horn Volleyball Classic.
“These two are close to being the most predominant freshmen I’ve had on the court,” Odem said. “You can’t tell that they’re freshmen.”
Sanchez and Yendrey have played together for two years in club volleyball and for Goliad Middle School.
Both have been in the starting rotation for the Tigerettes since almost the first practice.
“The first rotation we had I was hitting,” Sanchez said. “Then I ended up setting, so it’s really cool. I did not expect that.”
“I was really nervous,” Yendrey said of the first practice. “I just kept telling myself to not make any mistakes. But once we started playing matches, I got really excited.”
“We have always had freshmen coming in, but the good thing about those two is that they have been playing together for a long time,” Odem said. “Nothing really rattles them.”
“I wasn’t really that nervous at first because of club volleyball,” Sanchez said.
