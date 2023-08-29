Fresh plums make a ‘plumb’ good cobbler

I love plums. Not fresh ones to eat out of hand, but plums that have been put in baked goods or made into jam.
Last week, I bought a small bag of them with the intention of making a German plum cake, but I kept putting off that task.
Finally, this morning I decided to just make a cobbler with them. When I started cutting into them, they didn’t seem that juicy, but it still all worked out and I was rewarded with a very good dessert indeed. Only thing that would have made it better would have been a big scoop of vanilla ice cream on the warm cobbler.
Small plum cobbler
• 8 black plums
• 1/4 cup sugar
• 1/4 cup orange juice
• 1 tsp. vanilla
Streusel:
• 1 cup flour
• 3/4 cup sugar
• 1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
• 1/2 tsp. salt
• 1 large egg, slightly beaten
• 1 stick butter, melted
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Heavily butter an 8x8 in. baking dish. Set aside.
Cut slices of plum off the seed and then cut those slices into bite-sized pieces. Put them in a bowl, add in the sugar, orange juice and vanilla. Stir to coat and then set aside.
In another mixing bowl, combine the dry streusel ingredients. With a fork, stir the egg into the flour mixture and mix until crumbly.
Spread the plum pieces and any juice that was made while resting into the buttered baking dish. Evenly sprinkle the streusel over the plums. Pour the melted butter over the streusel.
Bake for 40-45 minutes until the top is golden brown. Let cool at least 20 minutes before serving warm. Also good at room temperature.
