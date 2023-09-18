We have all been dealing with this severe drought this summer. The heat has been unbearable. I hope that you have fared well during these days and that God will provide for you during the days to come. As I was writing this, tropical storm Harold passed through with nine-tenths of an inch of rain!
In biblical times, rain was a blessing and drought was thought a curse. In the book of Genesis, it was a drought that drove Abraham to pack everything up and move from Canaan to Egypt. And, of course, with drought came famine and death.
Fast forward to 2023: this was the 29th driest July and 48th driest year on record for Goliad, over the past 129 years. The biggest drought in United States history was the Dust Bowl that began in 1931; it lasted a decade. That’s a long drought. They say the dust storms were so severe, they killed people and crops. Can you imagine how the people felt when rain finally fell in 1939? There was a drought in Texas in the 1950s that lasted seven years. It led to the formation of the Texas Water Development Board!
With regard to our time and what we can do; we can pray to God for rain and relief. The patroness of rain is Saint Maria de la Cabeza. Yes, for you whom have studied Spanish, it’s St. Maria of the head. She is the wife of St. Isidore, who is the patron saint of farmers. In Spain, during times of severe drought, her head, which remains intact, is the actual relic that they bring out to ask for rain. Ask for her intercession as well. We can also be good stewards of water, not wasting, but taking small steps to protect this precious resource.
Lastly, droughts can also be applied to our spiritual life. At times it might seem like our baptismal water has dried up, and we can get a bit removed from our Christian duties. Each of us experience times that seem dry or in which we are parched and it affects the way we think, the way we act, even the way we serve one another.
If you are feeling as though you are in a drought, take those small steps to let the Lord give you what you need to experience peace again. It may be as simple as praying a few more minutes a day, changing a bad habit or rethinking an old idea, helping someone in need or forgiving someone. Jesus offers the answer to our time, and is this year’s theme for our catechetical school year: “come to me all who are labor and burdened and I will give you rest” (Matthew 11:28-30).
Jesus says to come to Him and take His yoke [cross] on our shoulders because He has already done the work of laying down His life for our salvation. One of Jesus’ last recorded words from the cross was, “I thirst” (John 19:28). As He took our human sin and suffering upon Himself on the cross, He thirsts for you and for me to find rest in the midst of our drought. Let us turn to Him, and we will find the rest we need.
