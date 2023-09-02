Exotic epiphytes make excellent addition to hanging baskets

The unrelenting heat has wreaked havoc in the garden. Plants are not growing; several have died while others have sunburn. There are crispy patches on the lawn even though I have been watering.
I am spending considerable time keeping my hanging baskets watered. The soil in hanging baskets can dry out in the center and will be difficult to hydrate. To ensure your hanging baskets stay thoroughly watered, occasionally dunk them in a tub of water – do not forget to remove them from the tub!
One of my favorite plants for hanging baskets are hoyas. It is also one of the few plants blooming right now. The blooms are fascinating and thrive in the heat. I lost all my hoyas to Uri, and it has been a slow and expensive process replacing my collection.
These exotic epiphytes make an excellent addition to hanging baskets. In nature, hoyas cling to trees by aerial roots. There are more than two hundred members of the hoya family. Mostly vining, tropical plants are native to southern Asia, Polynesia, and Australia. Certain species originate from the subtropical foothills of the Himalayas and can take temperatures as cool as 45 degrees.
Commonly called the wax plant, hoya has thick, smooth leaves which appear in a range of sizes and colors. The vast majority of Hoyas have succulent or semi-succulent leaf tissue and are drought tolerant. The leaves can be variegated in shades of silver, white, pink or red, on leaves that are dark or light green. The leaves can be glossy, fuzzy or heavily veined.
Each flower has a five-part corona on top of a five-part corolla. Several varieties have flowers that are fringed while others are smooth and waxy. The flowers originate from peduncles or bloom spurs. Most Hoyas rebloom on existing peduncles, so be sure to leave them in place after the flowers have dropped. Peduncles grow with each round of bloom.
Hoyas belong to the Asclepiadacea or milkweed family. Hoya seed ripen in pods and float on silk just like other milkweeds. They are not viable for long, and most hoyas are propagated from cuttings. Dip cuttings in rooting hormone and place them in a lightweight mix. They should root within six weeks.
During the warm growing season, plants should be watered once a week and given a balanced fertilizer every other week. Never allow a hoya to sit in water or persistently damp soil. They are epiphytic semi-succulents – wet roots can be deadly.
My H. carnosa is blooming right now. The clusters of light pink blooms give the appearance of exotic plastic flowers. I also have a H. kerrii known as the sweetheart hoya because of its large heart-shaped, variegated leaves. Its blooms are red and white.
H. curtisii has spade-shaped leaves (like the playing card) and is flecked with silver and red. The blooms have white petals that point 180 degrees away from the deep pink coronas. Each flower is as large as the leaves which are the size of a dime.
H. lobbii is a reliable addition to your garden and as a houseplant. The maroon coronas crown dusky pink corolas. The flower can last for two weeks. The plant’s long, narrow leaves are less succulent than most.
Others to consider are H. caudata – has flowers with prominent stamens and fringed petals, H. lacunose that is highly fragrant and H. vitellina that has medium green leaves that are edged in purple.
These are a tiny sampling of a fascinating family of vines, and there is sure to be one that will intrigue you. Like the proverbial potato chip – can’t stop at one!
Reduce your turf areas. Grassy areas are high water users and should be kept to a minimum. Mow high to protect roots and keep the moisture level even.
With the oppressive heat, it is important to keep your trees watered. Your trees help cool the area around your home. They serve as a buffer from high winds and add beauty and value to your property, which makes it imperative that you protect your trees. Watering your trees on a regular basis during this unusual weather cycle will insure their continued good health.
Mulch! Mulching helps maintain soil moisture and temperature. Use organic mulches – they improve the quality of the soil as it breaks down. Apply a layer of compost topped with an organic mulch to flower beds and around shrubs and trees. This will encourage thick healthy growth.
Change the water often in bird baths to provide clean water for the birds and prevent mosquitoes. Keep bird feeders supplied with seed for songbirds.
Garden smart! Try to do all the garden chores in the morning and evening when the temperatures are milder. A nice tall glass of lemonade or water helps keep you hydrated. It is important to wear appropriate clothing and do not forget your hat.
Happy gardening.